Police are investigating reports of a bomb threat at East Haven Academy on Monday morning.

Officers said they do not believe it is a credible threat, but East Haven Academy and Joseph Melillo Middle School were evacuated as a precaution.

Students will be returning to their respective school buildings once both schools are cleared, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.

At this time, Hudson Street is closed. Residents are urged to avoid the area of North High Street and Hudson Street.