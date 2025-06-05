Putnam

Police investigate series of car break-ins in Putnam

By Angela Fortuna

Police in Putnam are investigating a series of car break-ins reported in town early Friday morning.

Authorities said they received a report from a resident on Sabin Street that their vehicle had been broken into and rummaged through overnight.

During their investigation, officers learned that several other cars were also broken into.

The break-ins happened in the area of Sabin Street, Vandale Street and Pomfret Street. All of the cars were unlocked, according to police.

Several residents had video footage of the suspect, and police said they've identified a suspect.

The break-ins are under investigation. Police advise residents to always lock their vehicles, and don't leave valuables inside.

