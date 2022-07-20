West Hartford

Police Investigate Series of People's Bank Thefts Across Connecticut

Several local police departments are investigating a string of bank robberies after four People's Bank locations were robbed in the past week.

The most recent theft happened inside the West Hartford Stop and Shop. Police were called to People's Bank inside the store on Newington Street at about 2:20 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the bank was robbed and the suspects fled the scene before police arrived.

No injuries were reported and authorities are investigating.

Other robberies at the bank branch happened in Southington, Watertown and Glastonbury. All of the robberies happened within the last week.

At this time, it's unclear whether or not the robberies are connected. No additional information was immediately available.

