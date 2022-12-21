West Hartford

Police Investigate Serious Car Crash in West Hartford

NBC Connecticut

West Hartford Police are at the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash that happened in the area of Mohegan Drive and Carlyle Road.

Mohegan Drive is closed in both directions from Simsbury Road to Fuller Drive. The eastbound side of Carlyle Road after Russell Lane is also closed.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes. It's unclear if there are any injuries at this time.

This is the third car accident that happened in West Hartford in the span of a week. Last night, an 89-year-old woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run at the intersection of Boulevard and Whiting Lane.

On Saturday, a pedestrian was struck in West Hartford Center and suffered serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

West Hartfordwest hartford police
