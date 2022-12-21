Police Investigate Serious Car Crash in West Hartford

West Hartford Police are at the scene of a serious motor vehicle crash that happened in the area of Mohegan Drive and Carlyle Road.

Mohegan Drive is closed in both directions from Simsbury Road to Fuller Drive. The eastbound side of Carlyle Road after Russell Lane is also closed.

Serious MVA investigation in the area of Mohegan Dr and Carlyle Rd. Mohegan Dr is closed in both directions from Simsbury Rd to Fuller Dr. No eastbound traffic will be allowed on Carlyle Rd after Russell La. Please seek alternate routes through the area. pic.twitter.com/5qweXJJMky — West Hartford Police (@WestHartfordPD) December 21, 2022

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes. It's unclear if there are any injuries at this time.

This is the third car accident that happened in West Hartford in the span of a week. Last night, an 89-year-old woman was struck and killed in a hit-and-run at the intersection of Boulevard and Whiting Lane.

On Saturday, a pedestrian was struck in West Hartford Center and suffered serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.