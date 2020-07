Police are investigating after a serious accident on Interstate 95 south in Branford.

Crews said multiple people were transported to the hospital.

The accident was allegedly caused by a flying tire from the northbound side that hit the roof of another car, according to crews.

Multiple patients were transported by Branford Fire Department Ambulances from Southbound I-95 following a serious... Posted by Branford Fire Department on Monday, July 27, 2020

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time.

No additional information was immediately available.