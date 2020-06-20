Police Investigate Serious Injury Crash in Stamford

Police are investigating after a car crash resulted in a life-threatening injury in Stamford Saturday night.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:20 p.m. in the area of Cove Road just east of Van Buskirk Avenue.

Police said a car driven by a 20-year-old Stamford resident was traveling eastbound on Cove Road. The driver lost control of the car and struck the curbing on the north side of the road. This caused the car to spin out and crash into a utility pole, according to police.

The driver and their 22-year-old passenger were both transported to Stamford Hospital for treatment.

The passenger of the car suffered life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition in the hospital, police said.

Police said the driver was treated and released with minor injuries.

Initial investigation showed that speed played a factor in the crash, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 203-977-4712.

The crash is still under investigation.