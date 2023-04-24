Police Investigate Several Car Break-Ins in Wethersfield

Wethersfield Police are investigating several reported car break-ins that happened over the weekend.

The police department said they received calls reporting vehicles with passenger windows broken during the overnight hours of April 22.

The break-ins happened on the following streets: Liberty Hill, Monticello Driver, Two Rod Highway, Nott Street, Goff Road, Willow Street, Round Hill Road, Wilcox Street and Longvue Drive.

Detectives are investigating. They're asking town residents and visitors to make sure their cars are locked when not in use.

Police are also urging people to take all valuables out of their cars, and stay alert and vigilant. Residents should not approach or engage with anyone suspicious.

Anyone with information about these break-ins is asked to contact Lt. Gustavo Rodriguez at 860-721-2872.