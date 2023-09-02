Police investigate shooting and stabbing believed to be connected in Bridgeport

Two people are injured after a shooting and a stabbing that police believe were connected on Friday night.

Dispatchers received a ShotSpotter alert of gunfire in the 1300 block of Stratford Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Around the same time, dispatchers also received a 911 call about a person shot in the same area.

Once at the scene, officers said they found a person suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the right forearm.

While police were transporting that person to Bridgeport Hospital, investigators said the hospital notified police about a stabbing victim that had entered the emergency room.

According to police, a bloody knife was found inside of the vehicle of the person who was shot. Officers believe the incidents were connected.

The Bridgeport Police Department Detective Bureau is actively investigating the incident.