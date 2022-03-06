Police Investigate Shooting at Danbury Chili's Restaurant

Danbury Police are investigating after a shooting took place right outside Chili's Restaurant Saturday night.

Officials said they were called to the scene of a disturbance involving gunshots at the restaurant on Newtown Road at about 7 p.m.

Responding officers found that an altercation started between two groups of people in the restaurant. The incident then moved outside and a person involved in the fight pulled out a gun and fired a couple of shots, according to police.

Several people fled before police got to the scene.

No one was injured, according to officials. It's unclear what started the fight.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Thomas Collins at 203-797-4662 or by email at t.collins@danbury-ct.gov.

Confidential tips can also be left by calling 203-790-8477 or texting DANBURYPD plus your message to 847411. Tips can also be submitted online.