Police Investigate Shooting in Bloomfield

Police are investigating after a man was shot three times during a dispute with two men in Bloomfield.

The incident happened on Thursday at approximately 9 p.m. on Greenbrier Drive, according to police.

Officials said a man was assaulted and was driven to a nearby hospital by two acquaintances who were in the car with him at the time of the shooting.

Police said their investigation indicates that the man was assaulted during a dispute with two men which led one of the them to fire three shots.

His injuries appear to be non-life threatening, police said.

Detectives are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 860-242-5501.