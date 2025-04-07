East Hartford

Police investigate shooting in East Hartford

Police are investigating a shooting in East Hartford.

It happened on Bidwell Avenue Monday morning, according to police.

A man was shot, but his injuries are not life-threatening, police said. The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

There is no suspect in custody, according to police.

Bidwell Avenue was closed between Tolland Street and Burnside Avenue as detectives investigate the scene.

