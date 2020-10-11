meriden

Police Investigate Shooting in Meriden

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the area of Ceppa Field in Meriden Sunday evening.

The shooting happened at approximately 5:55 p.m. at 113 Gale Ave.

Police said they received reports of shots fired and were later notified that a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at MidState Medical Center.

The man suffered a non-life threatening injury to the arm, according to police.

Officers said they are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Visconti at 203-630-6252 or the Major Crime Unit tip line at 203-630-6253.

