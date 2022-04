Police are investigating a shooting in New Haven that happened on Monday night.

Investigators said they received a report of someone shot on Winchester Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

At the scene, several evidence markers could be seen in the road and a portion of the road was blocked off by police tape.

Authorities have not released details about any possible injuries or suspects.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

It's unclear what may have led up to the shooting.