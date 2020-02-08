Police Investigate Shooting in New Haven

The New Haven Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in an early morning shooting on Saturday.

Officials responded to Yale New Haven Hospital at 12:05 a.m. to investigate a report of a walk-in gunshot victim.

According to police, the victim, identified as a 34-year-old male from Derby, suffered from an apparent gunshot wound and was listed in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Tips and all information can be provided anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be texted. Text “NHPD” plus your message to short code 274637 (CRIMES)