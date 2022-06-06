Police Investigate Shooting in Waterbury

Two people have injuries after a shooting that happened in the area of Hill Street and Hazel Street in Waterbury, police said.

Officials said they received a report of shots fired at about 6:15 p.m.

Responding officers found a 31-year-old man that sustained two gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital and is considered to be in stable condition.

Police said they found another man with minor injuries. He refused medical treatment.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 203-574-6941. You can also leave an anonymous tip at 203-755-1234.