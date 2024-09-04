New Haven

Police investigate shooting in New Haven

NBC Connecticut

New Haven police are investigating a reported shooting that happened Tuesday evening.

It happened at around 6 p.m. in the area of Edgewood Avenue and Hotchkiss Street.

The person that was shot is in stable condition. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The investigation remains ongoing.

