Police Investigate Shooting on Chapel Street in New Haven Wednesday Night

Police are investigating a shooting in New Haven Wednesday night.

It happened on Chapel Street between Beers Street and Orchard Street around 9:30 p.m., according to police.

Officers found a 30-year-old New Haven man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477).

