Police Investigate Shooting on Dixwell Avenue in New Haven

New Haven Police are investigating a shooting on Dixwell Avenue that happened Saturday afternoon.

The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. in the 500 block of Dixwell Avenue at Thompson Street in the Newhallville neighborhood, according to police.

Police said they responded to calls of a fight outside a residence in New Haven.

A 42-year-old man was shot in the leg during a dispute with another man, according to police.

The man was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives remain at the scene at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 203-946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.

