Manchester

Police Investigate Shots Fired in Manchester

NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened in Manchester over the weekend.

Officers were called to a report of shots fired in the area of Spruce Street and Oak Street.

When police arrived, they said they found multiple casings on Spruce Street.

There were no injuries reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (860) 645-5500.

