Police Investigate Shots Fired Incident at Hamden Gas Station

Police were called to a reported shots fired incident as a gas station on Arch Street in Hamden Friday evening.

The incident happened at the Gulf Express gas station at about 4 p.m.

Responding officers found a 28-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Investigators said the man was inside his car in the parking lot and was approached by two suspects who tried to rob him.

One of the thieves shot the man during the robbery, according to authorities.

The man, who has a valid pistol permit, shot back at the suspects. Both thieves fled the scene before police arrived.

Officials said the man that was shot was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. It's unknown if the suspects were injured during the shooting, police said.

Hamden Police Department Major Crime Unit and Crime Scene Unit detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gabriel Garcia at 203-230-4051 or by email at ggarcia@hamdenpd.com. Callers can remain anonymous.