Police conduct shooting investigation in East Hartford

Police said at least one person was injured during a shooting involving multiple people in East Hartford Monday night.

Officers were called to a parking lot on Nutmeg Lane for a reported shots fired incident.

Police found several shell casings in the area. A firearm was recovered and some vehicles in the area were hit by bullets.

NBC Connecticut

During the exchange, a person was shot in the chest and leg, according to police. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities believe that multiple people were involved in the shooting, and they appear to have fled the scene before officers arrived.

The incident is actively under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.