Police Investigate Shots Fired Incident in Hamden

Police are investigating a shots fired incident in Hamden that happened early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to Whitney Avenue and Augur Street around 12:15 a.m. after getting a report of shots fired.

Police said they later found numerous shell casings in front of 1170 Whitney Avenue.

According to authorities, a concerned citizen saw a vehicle fleeing northbound on Whitney Avenue at a high rate of speed.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Vincenzo Palma at (203) 230-4030.