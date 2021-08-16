Police Investigate Shots Fired Incident in Norwich

Police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened in Norwich over the weekend.

Officers said they received a 911 call for what was believed to be a drive-by shooting in the area of Lake Street shortly before 6 p.m. on Sunday.

When police arrived to the area, they said they found spent shell casings on Lake Street and in the Lake Street Park.

Bullets from the gunfire also struck two unoccupied vehicles that were parked in the area, according to investigators.

Several people were around Lake Street Park when the shooting happened, but officers said nobody was injured.

Investigators said they believe it was a targeted attack and the perpetrator or perpetrators fled the area.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Stephanie Reichard at (860) 886-5561 ext. 3157. Anonymous tips can also be called in at (860) 886-5561 ext. 4.