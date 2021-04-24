Police Investigate Shots Fired Incident in Norwich

Police are investigating after a shots fired incident in Norwich Saturday afternoon.

Officials said the shooting happened in the area of Central Avenue and Seventh Street at approximately 12:20 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired. Shortly after they arrived, they learned that no one was injured. Police believe the shooting was a targeted attack against a sole intended person.

The incident is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 860-886-5561.