Shots Fired During Family Argument Over Child in Plainfield: PD

Police are investigating after a shots fired incident that happened during a family argument over a child in Plainfield on Saturday morning.

Officers received multiple 911 calls about shots being fired near Second Street around 6:15 a.m.

When police arrived, they said they were able to determine that shots had been fired during a family argument over a child. No injuries were sustained during the incident.

Investigators said the suspect brandished and discharged a gun in the direction of the home that was occupied by two adults and three children.

According to police, the suspect fled before police arrived and is also believed to have been involved in three separate incidents previously reported early Saturday morning about damaged property at multiple locations in town. Authorities have not released details about those incidents.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Plainfield Police Department at (860) 564-0804 or through the anonymous tip line at (860) 564-7065.