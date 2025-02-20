West Hartford

Police investigate shots fired incident in West Hartford

New Park Avenue has reopened in West Hartford after a shots fired incident Thursday evening.

West Hartford police said they responded to 449 New Park Ave. after getting reports of shots fired in the area just before 4 p.m.

Responding officers found evidence of gunfire, with damage to a nearby building.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-523-5203.

