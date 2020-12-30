Glastonbury

Police Investigate Stabbing in Glastonbury

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two men are hospitalized after what police are calling a family violence incident in Glastonbury and one of them had been stabbed, police said.

Officers responded to Sherwood Drive at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a stabbing and determined that two men who live at the home were involved in a family violence incident, police said.

Both men were injured.

One was stabbed. Police are not disclosing information on the other man’s injuries. Both are expected to be OK.

The incident was isolated and there is no threat to the community, police said.

Stories from NBCLX

LX, or Local X stands, for the exponential possibilities of storytelling in our communities.

new year's eve 19 hours ago

It's OK to Celebrate New Year's Eve Alone… Here's How to Ring In 2021 Solo

diversity 21 hours ago

There Are Very Few Black Women Federal Judges Today — Here's Why and How It Needs to Change

UK COVID-19 Strain Dec 29

‘We Are Entering a Dark Period of Hell in This Country,' Says Infectious Disease Expert

This article tagged under:

Glastonbury
COVID-19 and Vaccine Updates Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Community Season of Giving Sports Dog House Video Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us