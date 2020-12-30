Police Investigate Stabbing in Glastonbury

Two men are hospitalized after what police are calling a family violence incident in Glastonbury and one of them had been stabbed, police said.

Officers responded to Sherwood Drive at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a stabbing and determined that two men who live at the home were involved in a family violence incident, police said.

Both men were injured.

One was stabbed. Police are not disclosing information on the other man’s injuries. Both are expected to be OK.

The incident was isolated and there is no threat to the community, police said.