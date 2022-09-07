Police Investigate Stabbing on Derby Green

A 28-year-old man was stabbed several times on the Derby Green Tuesday evening, according to police.

Officers responded to the green around 6:40 p.m. and found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body and neck.

He was rushed to Yale New Haven Hospital where he underwent surgery, police said. This victim is in stable condition, they said.

Police searched the area around the green a found a suspect with the knife that was believed to be used in the attack. Police said the suspect is 39 years old but did not release any other information.

No arrests have been made and the incident appears isolated, according to police.