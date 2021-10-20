Police Investigate String of Armed Robberies in Meriden, Southington & Wallingford

Three local departments are working together to track down a suspect accused in a string of armed robberies in Meriden, Southington and Wallingford over the last two months.

Meriden Police say they believe in each incident the same male suspect entered the stores and showed a knife before taking money from the cash register. No injuries were reported in any of these robberies.

Investigators released a surveillance photo of a person of interest in this case, as well as a photo of the suspect's left hand, which has a tattoo.

All three departments are working together on this investigation. Anyone who recognizes anything in the photos or has any other information on these robberies is asked to call Det. Jon Femia at 203-630-6219.