Police Investigate Suspicious Fires in Enfield

The Enfield Police Department is investigating two suspicious fires and are working to see if they are related, police said.

On January 24, crews investigated a suspicious fire located at 30 Montano Road in Enfield.

According to the Enfield Police Department, crews responded to another fire in the same area located at 8 Dover Road.

While the fires are being investigated, Enfield Police said crews are stepping up their pro-active patrols in the neighborhood and ask people living in the surrounding area to keep their outside lights on and to also report any suspicious people or vehicles in the area.

Anyone with surveillance cameras at their home or business is asked to check them from February 14 at 11:00 p.m. through February 15 at 2:00 a.m.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Detective Castle at 860-763-8937.