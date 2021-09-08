new haven

Police Investigate Two Shootings in Six Hours in New Haven

There have been more homicides in New Haven so far in 2021 than there were in 2020.

New Haven police are investigating two shootings in six hours that left both victims in critical condition.

The investigations come at a time when the city has had more homicides in the city this year than in all of 2020.

Police said they received a 911 call at 8:09 p.m. Tuesday after a person was shot on East Pearl Street.

The shooting happened between Grand Avenue and Exchange Street and police said officers found a 32-year-old West Haven man who had been shot.

He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition. 

The second shooting happened early Wednesday morning.

Police said they received a Shotspotter alert and several 911 calls around 2:18 a.m. about a shooting on Shelter Street.

The shooting happened between Grand Avenue and Clay Street, police said, and officers found a 56-year-old New Haven man who had been shot.

He was transported to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

There have been 21 homicides in New Haven this year.

Twenty murders were reported citywide in 2020, according to statistics from the New Haven Police Department.

Police ask that any witnesses who have not yet spoken with the police to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. Callers may remain anonymous or submit tips anonymously by calling 1-866-888-TIPS(8477), or text “NHPD plus your message” to 274637 (CRIMES).

