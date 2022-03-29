Police Investigate Vandalism to Community Garden in Southington

A community garden in Southington was vandalized over the weekend and police are investigating.

Officers responded to the Southington YMCA, water department property on High Street just after 10:30 a.m. on Saturday and found a wooden artistic frame with multicolored cans attached to it had been knocked over and some of the cans were damaged.

Several cans from the frame were scattered, a large plant was removed from its base pot, police said, and lights for the wooden frame were damaged and dislodged from the ground.

Police said the damage is estimated to be around $1,000.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer LoCastro at 860-378-1600, extension 2451.