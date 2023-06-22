Police investigating 30 car break-ins in Windsor

Around 30 cars were broken into in Windsor overnight, according to police, and they said a driver believed to be connected to at least some of them almost hit a police cruiser while getting away.

Officers responded to Palisado Avenue just before 4:30 a.m. Thursday to investigate car break-ins.

The person who contacted them told police that three males in hooded shirts and masks broke several car windows in the driveway and then left in a dark Range Rover.

As officers investigated, they saw that several vehicles at multiple homes also had broken windows.

The vehicle involved, a Range Rover with Connecticut license plate number AB44688, had been stolen from a home on Joshua Hill Road in Windsor on Wednesday, according to police.

A look at cameras revealed the Range Rover was in the area of Bloomfield Avenue, near Route 91, and officers approached it at the Mobil on Bloomfield Avenue, but the driver sped off, almost hit a Windsor police cruiser, and then went south on Route 91, police said.

Windsor police said area police departments were alerted. They are asking anyone with information to call the Windsor Police Department at (860) 688-5273.