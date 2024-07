Two people have died after a crash at Main Street and Florence Street in Hartford on Monday morning and three others are injured.

Police said the people who died were adults.

The survivors' injuries are not life-threatening, officials said.

This was the 10th fatal crash in Hartford this year.

No additional information was immediately available.