Police are investigating a shooting in the 200 block of Fairfield Avenue and that has prompted some school lockdowns.

Police Tweeted that a daycare, Dwight Bellizzi Dual Language Academy and the E.B Kennelly School are on lockdown until further notice as a precaution and officers are on patrol in vicinity of the schools.

Lockdowns are precautionary. Erring on side of caution. Officers on directed patrols in the school vicinities. -LT. PC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) September 18, 2020

Highland Daycare, Bellizzi, & Kennelly School on lock down until further notice -LT. PC — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) September 18, 2020

No additional information was immediately available.