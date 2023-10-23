Raymond Hill School in New Britain locked down as police investigate a ‘suspicious incident'

The Raymond Hill School on Linwood Street in New Britain is on lockdown Monday morning, according to police.

More than a dozen New Britain and State Police vehicles have responded to the school and Klingberg Family Centers on Linwood Street.

Police have been alking the perimeter of the school and the road is blocked off.

State Police said they are assisting New Britain Police with a suspicious incident on Linwood Street.

No additional information was immediately available.