Police Investigating After Armed Carjacking in Cromwell

Cromwell Police are investigating after a car was taken at gunpoint from a gas station Monday night.

Officials said they responded to Cumberland Farms on Berlin Road at approximately 9:20 p.m. for a report of a carjacking.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Responding officers said that a car pulled up behind a person in their car in the parking lot and an individual got out and approached them.

Police said the person's car was then taken at gunpoint. They were not injured, according to officials.

The stolen car is a blue 2018 Audi A4 with the CT license plate BC68105.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-635-2256.