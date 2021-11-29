Cromwell

Police Investigating After Armed Carjacking in Cromwell

Stolen_Dog_Named_Biscuit_Returned_to_Oakland_Owners.jpg
NBCConnecticut.com

Cromwell Police are investigating after a car was taken at gunpoint from a gas station Monday night.

Officials said they responded to Cumberland Farms on Berlin Road at approximately 9:20 p.m. for a report of a carjacking.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Responding officers said that a car pulled up behind a person in their car in the parking lot and an individual got out and approached them.

Police said the person's car was then taken at gunpoint. They were not injured, according to officials.

Local

Trumbull 3 hours ago

1 Dead, Another in Serious Condition After Trumbull Crash

East Haddam 4 hours ago

New Documentary Celebrates 1958 Hale-Ray ‘Zero Boys'

The stolen car is a blue 2018 Audi A4 with the CT license plate BC68105.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-635-2256.

This article tagged under:

CromwellcarjackingCromwell policearmed carjacking
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us