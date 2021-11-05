Police Investigating After Armed Robbery in New London: Police

New London police are investigating after an armed robbery occurred on Thursday.

According to a press release, officers responded to a call at around 6:01 p.m. of a reported robbery at Mi Gente Express located at 189 Bank St.

On arrival, officers said they concluded the armed robbery was at knifepoint by a male suspect, and that an undetermined amount of money was stolen at the scene.

No employees during the time of the incident were injured.

According to a given description, the suspect was described to be wearing a black face mask, grey sweatshirt, red and black flannel pants and flip flops. He is also described to have dirty blond hair, blue eyes with a thin build, officers said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with further information is urged to contact the New London Police Department's Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481.