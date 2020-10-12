Police Take Woman Into Custody After Baby Found in Abandoned Dumpster

New Haven police have detained a 24-year-old woman after a baby was found abandoned in a dumpster Monday afternoon.

The woman, who is not the baby's mother, was detained following the incident, according to police.

The eight-month-old is being treated for burns to both hands and remains in the hospital, police said.

Police said they determined the 24-year-old put the baby in the dumpster. However, they are still investigating who is responsible for the child's burns.

Maintenance workers pulled the baby from the dumpster after a tenant heard the child crying around 2 p.m. at the Presidential Gardens apartment complex on Dixwell Avenue in Newhallville, police said.

One of the maintenance workers who found her said the child was shivering when he took her from the dumpster.

"Beautiful baby. From the looks if her -- I have a baby of my own -- I can tell someone took care of her and loved her," Rick Chardon said. "She looked very healthy. Very healthy baby. She just has been through a lot of trauma however long this took."

Police said they have located the girl's mother and are in contact with her.