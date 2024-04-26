Police investigating after body pulled from river in Waterbury

A body was pulled from a river in Waterbury on Friday morning.

Police responded to the area of 135 East Liberty Street after getting a report of a body in the Mad River.

Arriving officers removed the body from the river and confirmed the person was dead.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.