Police investigating after burglaries at Yale

Burglars stole cash and personal belongings from summer session students at Yale University and police are investigating.

Yale police said they received reports on Wednesday about a series of burglaries at Pauli Murray College on Prospect Street.

The students said someone entered their rooms during the afternoon to early evening hours and stole small personal items and cash.

Yale Police are investigating and said they have increased patrols in the area.

Students are asked to report any unusual or suspicious activity to the Yale Police.

Anyone who has information should call the Yale Police at 203-432-4400 or send an anonymous text tip through the LiveSafe app.