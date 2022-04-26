Bridgeport

Police Investigating After Child Suffers Burn Injuries in Bridgeport

bridgeport police
NBC Connecticut

A child is in the burn unit after suffering burns in Bridgeport Sunday afternoon.

Officials are investigating the cause of the child’s injuries and police said they are investigating reports of children seen playing with gasoline and lighting objects on fire.

Firefighters, police officers and AMR responded to Louisiana Avenue in Bridgeport at 3:48 p.m. and the child was immediately taken to the burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital.

Police said the preliminary reports indicate that up to four unattended children were seen playing with gasoline and lighting objects on fire.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officials from Bridgeport Hospital said the child is in fair condition.

Police, fire, and the state fire investigation teams are investigating the cause of the child’s injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

Local

coronavirus 32 mins ago

Sen. Chris Murphy Tests Positive for COVID-19

Southington 1 hour ago

Southington Prohibits Pride Flag, Ukrainian Flag and Others From Town Property

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us