Police Investigating After Child Suffers Burn Injuries in Bridgeport

A child is in the burn unit after suffering burns in Bridgeport Sunday afternoon.

Officials are investigating the cause of the child’s injuries and police said they are investigating reports of children seen playing with gasoline and lighting objects on fire.

Firefighters, police officers and AMR responded to Louisiana Avenue in Bridgeport at 3:48 p.m. and the child was immediately taken to the burn unit at Bridgeport Hospital.

Police said the preliminary reports indicate that up to four unattended children were seen playing with gasoline and lighting objects on fire.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Officials from Bridgeport Hospital said the child is in fair condition.

Police, fire, and the state fire investigation teams are investigating the cause of the child’s injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.