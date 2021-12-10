Police Investigating After Finding A 22-Year Old Shot In New Haven

Police are investigating after a man was found shot in New Haven Thursday evening.

Officers responded to Davenport Avenue around 6:20 p.m. after getting a Shotspotter alert about gunfire in the area.

When they arrived, they found a 22-year old New Haven man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police have not released the victim's identity.



New Haven Police Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating the incident, and ask anyone who has information on the shooting to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304.



Callers may also leave anonymous tips by calling 1-866-888-8477, or by texting “NHPD plus your message” to 274637.