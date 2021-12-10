new haven

Police Investigating After Finding A 22-Year Old Shot In New Haven

By Caroline LeCour

NBC Connecticut

Police are investigating after a man was found shot in New Haven Thursday evening. 

Officers responded to Davenport Avenue around 6:20 p.m. after getting a Shotspotter alert about gunfire in the area.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

When they arrived, they found a 22-year old New Haven man who had been shot. 
The victim was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital where he is being treated for life-threatening injuries, according to police. 

Police have not released the victim's identity.

Local

Hartford 1 hour ago

Woman Runs Toward Police, Tries to Stab Hartford Detective: PD

Bridgeport 2 hours ago

Body Buried Under Crawlspace in Bridgeport Believed to Be Man Missing for 8 Years

New Haven Police Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating the incident, and ask anyone who has information on the shooting to contact the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at 203-946-6304. 

Callers may also leave anonymous tips by calling 1-866-888-8477, or by texting “NHPD plus your message” to 274637. 

This article tagged under:

new havenshooting investigation
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Money Report Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us