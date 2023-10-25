Police investigating after gunshots were fired at house near Guilford High School

Gunshots were fired at a house near Guilford High School on Tuesday night and police said they were working with the school district to reroute buses on Wednesday morning as investigators gathered evidence.

Officers responded to a residence on New England Road at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to investigate and said the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said no one was injured and the homeowner found the damage to their home in the morning. Officers increased patrols in the area.

They believe this was an isolated incident and said there’s no active threat to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Guilford Police Department at 203-453-8061.