New London

Police investigating after gunshots were fired near CT Superior Court in New London

NBC Connecticut

Gunshots were fired near Connecticut Superior Court in New London on Friday morning, which led to people in the area to be told to secure in place as police investigated.

New London police said officers responded to the area of the parking lot exit from the court on Brainard Street around 10:39 a.m. and locations in the immediate area were instructed to secure in place as a precaution until officers secured the area.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Officers found evidence at the scene and police said this does not appear to be a random act.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New London Police Department Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481 or submit anonymous information through the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information.

This article tagged under:

New London
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us