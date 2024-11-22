Police investigating after gunshots were fired near CT Superior Court in New London

Gunshots were fired near Connecticut Superior Court in New London on Friday morning, which led to people in the area to be told to secure in place as police investigated.

New London police said officers responded to the area of the parking lot exit from the court on Brainard Street around 10:39 a.m. and locations in the immediate area were instructed to secure in place as a precaution until officers secured the area.

Officers found evidence at the scene and police said this does not appear to be a random act.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New London Police Department Detective Bureau at 860-447-1481 or submit anonymous information through the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information.