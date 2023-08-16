Police investigating after intruder entered Yale student's bedroom in New Haven

Police are investigating a second case of an intruder entering a Yale student’s bedroom at a residence in New Haven this summer.

Just before 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 23, a Yale student woke to find a male intruder in the bedroom and the intruder fled after an altercation with the student, according to Yale police.

They said the intruder did not take anything from the residence and the victim was not injured.

It happened on Edgewood Avenue, between Park Street and Lynwood Place and New Haven Police are investigating, Yale police said.

On June 20, a Yale graduate student woke to find an intruder in an apartment on Mansfield Street in New Haven.

The man who entered the home didn’t appear to have any weapons and the student was not hurt, Yale police said.

Yale police urge students to lock their doors and windows, keep hedges near doors and windows trimmed and make sure their entrance is well-lit.

They also advise using a locking device that allows the window to open a few inches for ventilation and secure window air conditioners where possible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police at (203) 946-6316 or Yale Police at (203) 432-4400.