Police investigating after Middletown residents receive concerning flyers

Middletown police have received several calls from residents who have received flyers with some concerning content.

They came from a group called “The Nationalist Social Club” and police are urging people to throw the flyers away and report any suspicious activity.

Police said they received several calls Thursday morning from people who received the flyers promoting the group as “a pro-white, street-oriented fraternity dedicated to raising authentic resistance to the enemies of our people in the New England area.”

Middletown police said they do not condone violence or any actions based on race or ethnicity and will continue to monitor the group’s activities in the city.

They have forwarded the information from the flyers to state and federal officials.