Police Investigating After More Disturbing Flyers Were Found in Rocky Hill

Police are investigating after more fliers with inflammatory language were found in Rocky Hill and police said they are similar to the flyers that residents found in April.

In April, residents found flyers that said “Black Crimes Matter” and “Defend White Communities.” They also promoted a Neo-Nazi group that has chapters throughout New England, according to the Anti-Defamation League's website.

Rocky Hill Police said the most recent incident was reported Tuesday after flyers were found in the area of Old Main Street and Goff Brook Lane.

Detectives are investigating.

Police said residents should call the Rocky Hill Police Department at (860) 258-7640 and report similar incidents so they can investigate any further distribution appropriately.

Rocky Hill Mayor Lisa Marotta, Town Councilor Christopher Duff and Tom Cosker, chair of the Rocky Hill Commission on Inclusion & Innovation, released a statement Wednesday morning.

“We are aware of the recent papering of neighborhoods with subversive messaging. We take these actions seriously and continue to work with appropriate law enforcement resources on a prompt resolution. Residents are asked to report similar incidents to the Rocky Hill Police Department Detective Division at (860) 258–7640.”

“While we understand these messages can be alarming, we recognize they are not representative of our community. We support the numerous community-led efforts shining a light on unity and embracing the gift of diversity in our town,” the message from the town officials says.