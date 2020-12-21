Police Investigating After One Killed in Stamford Car Crash

Officials said one person is dead after a car crash in Stamford Monday afternoon.

The crash happened at approximately 3:20 p.m. in the area of 455 Hope St., according to police.

A car driven by a 50-year-old Stamford man was driving south on Hope Street in the area of the Grade A shopping center. The car drifted into the northbound lane of the road where it hit a minivan, officials said.

The man was unresponsive at the scene. Responding fire officials began life-saving measures but the man ultimately succumbed to his injuries at Stamford Hospital, according to crews.

Officials said the driver of the car he hit was also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said they are withholding the identity of the driver killed in the crash until the next of kin is notified.

Speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash. Officials are investigating the possibility that the crash was related to a medical episode, they said.

The crash is under investigation.