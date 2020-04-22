Groton

Police Investigating After Pedestrian Struck in Groton Died

A pedestrian who was struck in a crosswalk outside General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton Tuesday night has died and police are investigating.

Police said the person was in a crosswalk, crossing Eastern Point Road from the Electric Boat South Gate, when a vehicle going south on Eastern Point Road hit him or her at 10:08 p.m. Tuesday and the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.  

Police are investigating.

They have not released the name of the person who died or the driver. The driver was not injured.

